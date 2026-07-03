Wildfires ease in Thailand, but long term impacts and damages remain

Wildfires in Thailand may be easing, but the damage is far from over.

Millions of rais burned, wildlife displaced, and lives lost.

Experts say deeper problems, from policy gaps to lack of resources, are still unresolved.

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[00:00:48] – Overview of the current wildfire situation in Thailand.

[00:01:51] – Comparison of burned areas between early 2026 and previous years.

[00:02:18] – Discussion on the accumulation of forest debris as a primary fire fuel.

[00:02:27] – Impact of El Niño conditions on the severity of the dry season.

[00:02:34] – Challenges regarding the lack of modern monitoring technology.

[00:03:08] – Analysis of human activities, such as agriculture, contributing to fires.

[00:03:15] – The devastating effects on biodiversity and wildlife habitats.

[00:03:26] – Air pollution crisis and the impact of PM 2.5 haze in Northern Thailand.

[00:04:43] – Recommendations for using drones and advanced technology for fire prevention.

[00:05:08] – List of high-risk provinces including Chiang Mai, Lampang, and Mae Hong Son.

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