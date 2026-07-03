What is Thakin’s role in politics after release from prison?

Thaksin Shinawatra has been released on parole on May 11 after serving part of a one-year sentence linked to abuse of power convictions. Once the country’s most influential political figure, his release is raising questions over whether he will continue shaping Thai politics from behind the scenes or finally step away from public life.

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[00:13] - Thaksin Shinawatra's release on parole and his political influence.

[01:07] - Brief history of Thaksin's political career and return from exile.

[01:51] - Details of Thaksin's 4-month probation period in Bangkok.

[02:02] - Expert analysis on why Thaksin’s return may not reshape the political landscape.

[02:23] - The decline of Pheu Thai Party's popularity in recent elections.

[02:43] - Thaksin's potential "behind the scenes" role and party strategy.

[03:06] - Rebuilding the Pheu Thai Party's image and public trust.

[03:37] - Future political leverage and coalition dynamics.

[04:18] - Updates on Thaksin’s legal cases, including royal defamation charges.

[04:42] - Conclusion: The uncertain future of Thaksin’s political journey.

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