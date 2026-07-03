Genuine foreign investment or nominees? | The Disclosed EP.12

Chinese-language delivery apps in Thailand are under scrutiny after a viral post raised questions about riders, ownership and legal compliance. Authorities are now checking whether platforms such as GOKOO, E-Gets and Feixiang fully comply with Thai laws on foreign investment.

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[00:00] - The Catalyst: How a social media post about an unfamiliar delivery uniform and a missing license plate sparked wider concerns about Chinese delivery apps in Thailand.

[00:48] - Introduction to Goku Food: An overview of the Chinese-language platform, its target audience (Chinese residents and tourists), and its presence in major communities like Huai Khwang.

[02:12] - Economic and Legal Concerns: Discussion on Thailand's Foreign Business Act (which limits foreign shareholding to 49%) and the scrutiny over potential "nominee" structures.

[03:42] - Investigation of Delivery Apps: Details on the Department of Business Development's investigation into operators like Goku Food, Eats, and FanG regarding their ownership structures.

[05:04] - Company and Government Responses: Goku Food's statement regarding their compliance (using Thai Baht and hiring Thai employees) alongside the Bank of Thailand's regulations on payment services.

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Warissara Sae-han reports.

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