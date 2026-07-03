PSL confirms return of deceased Mayuree Naree crew to Thailand

The company expressed its deepest condolences over the loss and joined in mourning the three deceased crew members.

It confirmed it would provide full assistance and support to their families throughout this difficult period.

It also thanked Thai government agencies and all parties that had continuously provided assistance and facilitated the process.

PSL informed the SET on Wednesday (March 11) that M.V. Mayuree Naree, owned by Precious Flowers Limited, PSL’s subsidiary in Thailand, had been attacked twice with weapons of unknown origin while transiting the Strait of Hormuz at about 8.15am local time on Wednesday (March 11).