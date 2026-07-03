PSL confirms return of deceased Mayuree Naree crew to Thailand

Khalid Moinuddin Hashim, managing director, and Gautam Khurana, executive director, of Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (PSL), notified the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).
They referred to the company’s disclosure dated Wednesday (March 11, 2026), concerning the incident involving M.V. Mayuree Naree in the Strait of Hormuz, and said: The company informed the SET that it had brought the remains of all three deceased crew members back to Thailand on Friday (July 3).
The company expressed its deepest condolences over the loss and joined in mourning the three deceased crew members.
It confirmed it would provide full assistance and support to their families throughout this difficult period.
It also thanked Thai government agencies and all parties that had continuously provided assistance and facilitated the process.
PSL informed the SET on Wednesday (March 11) that M.V. Mayuree Naree, owned by Precious Flowers Limited, PSL’s subsidiary in Thailand, had been attacked twice with weapons of unknown origin while transiting the Strait of Hormuz at about 8.15am local time on Wednesday (March 11).
The attacks damaged the vessel’s engine room and caused a fire.
PSL had received a report that three crew members were missing and were believed to be trapped inside the vessel’s engine room.
The company was coordinating with relevant agencies to rescue the three missing crew members.
A specialised search and rescue team later boarded M.V. Mayuree Naree for a second time on Friday (April 3) to search the area believed to be where the three crew members may have been caught up in the incident.
During the second search, the team found some human remains inside the damaged part of the vessel.