Thailand turns to Oman to reopen Hormuz route after Mayuree Naree incident

Thailand has stepped up diplomatic efforts with Oman following the Mayuree Naree incident, seeking both immediate support for the stranded Thai vessel and a broader path to restore passage for essential cargo ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow met Omani ambassador to Thailand Issa Abdullah Jaber Al Alawi on April 3 to discuss the aftermath of the incident as well as the wider security situation in the Middle East.





During the meeting, Sihasak thanked the Omani side for assisting the 20 Thai crew members aboard the Mayuree Naree. He also asked for Oman’s continued support in salvaging the vessel, which ran aground in Iranian waters, and in bringing ashore human remains found on board so that identification can be carried out and the remains returned to Thailand.

But the talks were not limited to the ship alone. Both sides also discussed the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and possible cooperation between Thailand and Oman to enable essential Thai cargo vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz at the earliest opportunity. The issue has become increasingly urgent as regional tensions continue to disrupt shipping and heighten concern over transport and energy security.