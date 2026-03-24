Two Thai vessels clear Hormuz, Bangchak ship first through, says Sihasak

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Tuesday (March 24) provided an update on the latest developments in the Middle East, including the Iran-Israel conflict and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the United States had claimed it had held talks with Iran, but Iran had denied that any negotiations had taken place. He added that further attacks had also been reported elsewhere, while the US, despite speaking of talks, had continued to reinforce its military presence, and Israel remained determined to strike various targets in Iran.

The situation had reached a critical turning point, Sihasak said. He hoped reports of diplomatic talks were true, or at the very least would encourage all sides to return to the negotiating table in order to prevent further escalation.

He said he did not want to see additional military build-up or further attacks, as the impact was already being felt worldwide, including in Thailand. The volatility and uncertainty were affecting all countries, he said, and all parties should therefore seek a path back to dialogue.