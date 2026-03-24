Two Thai vessels clear Hormuz, Bangchak ship first through, says Sihasak

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Tuesday (March 24) provided an update on the latest developments in the Middle East, including the Iran-Israel conflict and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.
He said the United States had claimed it had held talks with Iran, but Iran had denied that any negotiations had taken place. He added that further attacks had also been reported elsewhere, while the US, despite speaking of talks, had continued to reinforce its military presence, and Israel remained determined to strike various targets in Iran.
The situation had reached a critical turning point, Sihasak said. He hoped reports of diplomatic talks were true, or at the very least would encourage all sides to return to the negotiating table in order to prevent further escalation.
He said he did not want to see additional military build-up or further attacks, as the impact was already being felt worldwide, including in Thailand. The volatility and uncertainty were affecting all countries, he said, and all parties should therefore seek a path back to dialogue.
On efforts to assist the three Thai crew members stranded on board the Mayuree Naree, Sihasak said he had spoken with the Iranian ambassador to Thailand to seek help for the vessel.
On Tuesday morning, the Iranian ambassador informed the Foreign Ministry that Iran and Oman had carried out a joint operation and had reached the Mayuree Naree and made contact with all three crew members. However, he said their fate could not yet be confirmed.
Sihasak remained deeply concerned and said the Foreign Ministry was continuing to verify the information. He said he hoped all three were still alive, but added that confirmation would have to come from Iran or Oman, as the operation had been conducted jointly.
He added that he had also stressed to Iran’s foreign minister that Thailand was not a party to the conflict and that international law guaranteed safe navigation, despite the attack on the Mayuree Naree. He therefore asked Iran to facilitate the safe passage of Thai vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Sihasak, Iran agreed to coordinate on the matter and asked the Foreign Ministry to provide the names of Thai vessels intending to pass through the strait.
He said the ministry had submitted the names of two vessels — one belonging to Bangchak and another operated by SCG Chemicals. He said he had only learned on Monday (March 23) that Bangchak’s vessel had passed safely through the Strait of Hormuz and was now on its way back to Thailand.
He said he hoped the other Thai vessel would also return safely, and thanked the authorities in Iran and Oman for reaching the Mayuree Naree. He also thanked Iran for allowing Thai commercial vessels to pass safely through the strait.
Asked about the Iranian ambassador’s attitude while explaining the situation concerning the three Thai crew members, Sihasak said the response had been positive.
Meanwhile, the Facebook page “IR Iran Embassy in Bangkok Thailand”, run by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Thailand, posted a message saying:
“We would like to inform the Thai people that, through close co-operation between our two countries and the Sultanate of Oman, a Thai vessel has passed peacefully through the Strait of Hormuz. We value our friendship and will not forget our friends.”
Reports said the vessel in question belonged to Bangchak. Another Thai vessel has also reportedly been granted permission to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.