Thai Foreign Minister Updates on Iranian Waters Rescue Mission; Seeking Safe Passage in Strait of Hormuz

The Minister also addressed broader maritime security concerns following high-level discussions with his Iranian counterpart.

He reaffirmed Thailand’s position as a non-conflict party and emphasised the importance of international maritime law regarding safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Iran has pledged to assist in ensuring the safe passage of Thai-flagged vessels through the strategic waterway.

At Tehran’s request, Thailand has provided the names of two specific vessels currently navigating the region: one belonging to Bangchak Corporation and the other to SCG Chemicals.

Minister Sihasak confirmed that the Bangchak vessel successfully transited the strait yesterday and is now safely en route back to Thailand. He expressed optimism that the second vessel would achieve the same result.

