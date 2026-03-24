Thai Foreign Minister Updates on Iranian Waters Rescue Mission; Seeking Safe Passage in Strait of Hormuz

Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow confirms rescue teams have reached three Thai crewmen in a joint Oman-Iran operation, though their condition remains unknown.
Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, held a press briefing on Tuesday to provide an urgent update on the rescue operations for Thai crew members currently stranded in Iranian waters.
The Minister revealed that the Iranian Ambassador had contacted the Ministry to report that a joint operational team from Oman and Iran had successfully reached the vessel and made contact with three Thai crewmen. However, the fate and physical condition of the sailors remain unconfirmed.
"We must maintain hope for the time being," Minister Sihasak stated. "While we know the rescue teams have reached them, we are still awaiting official confirmation from Iranian and Omani authorities regarding their wellbeing. I wish to share only what is verified at this stage."
The Minister also addressed broader maritime security concerns following high-level discussions with his Iranian counterpart.
He reaffirmed Thailand’s position as a non-conflict party and emphasised the importance of international maritime law regarding safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Iran has pledged to assist in ensuring the safe passage of Thai-flagged vessels through the strategic waterway.
At Tehran’s request, Thailand has provided the names of two specific vessels currently navigating the region: one belonging to Bangchak Corporation and the other to SCG Chemicals.
Minister Sihasak confirmed that the Bangchak vessel successfully transited the strait yesterday and is now safely en route back to Thailand. He expressed optimism that the second vessel would achieve the same result.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Iranian and Omani authorities for their swift cooperation and for keeping us informed through this joint operation," the Minister added.
Thailand continues to seek further assistance in accessing the Mayuree Naree, which remains adrift in Iranian waters. The vessel has been at the centre of an international crisis since it was reportedly fired upon on 11 March.
The three crewmen have been trapped aboard the disabled ship for over two weeks, facing increasingly dire conditions as the Thai government continues to monitor the situation with the utmost gravity.