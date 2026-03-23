Iranian media denies Trump claim, says Tehran never held talks with US

Iranian state media, citing an unnamed senior security official, has rejected US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post claiming he postponed an attack on Iranian power plants for five days after talks with Iran on a “complete and total cessation of hostilities” in the Middle East.

“There have never been any negotiations, and there will be no negotiations. With psychological warfare of this kind, the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war condition, and there will be no peace in the energy markets,” the official was quoted as saying.