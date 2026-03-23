Iranian media denies Trump claim, says Tehran never held talks with US

Iranian state media, citing an unnamed senior security official, has rejected US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post claiming he postponed an attack on Iranian power plants for five days after talks with Iran on a “complete and total cessation of hostilities” in the Middle East.
“There have never been any negotiations, and there will be no negotiations. With psychological warfare of this kind, the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war condition, and there will be no peace in the energy markets,” the official was quoted as saying.
Trump, however, said the talks would continue throughout this week, although it remains unclear who was involved and when exactly they took place.
Shortly after the post, Trump told CNBC’s Joe Kernen by telephone: “We are very intent on making a deal with Iran.” He said discussions with Iranian officials had been highly intensive and that he still hoped a major breakthrough could be achieved.
The US president also insisted that what is now unfolding in Iran could be described as regime change.
Fox Business, meanwhile, reported that when asked about the Iranian media’s denial of any talks with the United States, Trump said the latest negotiations had taken place only the night before, involving Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and Iranian counterparts, and that an agreement could be reached within five days or even sooner.
In a telephone interview with Fox Business presenter Maria Bartiromo on Monday morning, Trump also said Iran “very much” wanted to make a deal.
At the same time, an Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Israel did not believe the war would end any time soon and planned to continue its operations while avoiding attacks on energy facilities.