Trump delays strikes on Iran’s power plants for five days as talks advance

On Monday (March 23), US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social at about 6.15pm Thailand time that the United States and Iran had held very good and productive talks over the past two days on reaching a complete resolution to hostilities in the Middle East.

He said the discussions would continue throughout the week.

Based on the tone of those in-depth, detailed and constructive talks, Trump said he had instructed the US military to postpone any and all strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a period of five days, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.