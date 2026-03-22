Thailand urges citizens to follow embassy advice as Middle East conflict persists

Thailand has urged its citizens to stay alert and rely on official consular channels as the conflict in the Middle East remains severe and evacuation efforts continue.

At a Sunday (March 22) briefing, Panidone Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Thais travelling abroad should save the hotline numbers of Thai embassies and consulates, closely follow official online updates and download the Thai Consular app for emergency assistance.

Three steps for travellers

The ministry’s advice centres on three practical steps: keeping embassy and consulate hotline numbers ready, monitoring official updates from Thai missions and local authorities, and using the Thai Consular app. The Department of Consular Affairs says the app includes consular information, overseas registration, embassy hotlines, SOS emergency functions and tools to locate nearby Thai missions.