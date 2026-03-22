Thailand urges citizens to follow embassy advice as Middle East conflict persists

Thailand has urged its citizens to stay alert and rely on official consular channels as the conflict in the Middle East remains severe and evacuation efforts continue.
At a Sunday (March 22) briefing, Panidone Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Thais travelling abroad should save the hotline numbers of Thai embassies and consulates, closely follow official online updates and download the Thai Consular app for emergency assistance.
The ministry’s advice centres on three practical steps: keeping embassy and consulate hotline numbers ready, monitoring official updates from Thai missions and local authorities, and using the Thai Consular app. The Department of Consular Affairs says the app includes consular information, overseas registration, embassy hotlines, SOS emergency functions and tools to locate nearby Thai missions.
Panidone said the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv had again urged Thais in Israel to follow safety guidance strictly, while Thai embassies in Tehran and Ankara were coordinating the evacuation of four Thai workers and seven students across the border into Türkiye for onward travel home. He said that, since the conflict began, 1,475 Thai nationals had been assisted to return to Thailand or relocate to third countries.
The Foreign Ministry said the fighting had entered a fourth week and remained highly unpredictable, with Bangkok again urging Thais in high-risk areas to consider leaving as soon as possible, register their contact details with the relevant embassies and consulates, and keep checking official channels for updated advice.