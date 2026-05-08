Anutin, Wong back stronger ASEAN bargaining power globally

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held bilateral talks with Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, during the 48th ASEAN Summit in the Philippines.

The meeting took place at 5.15pm local time on Friday (May 8) in Room 5081 of the Shangri-La Mactan hotel in Cebu, as part of the summit being held from May 7 to 9.

After the meeting, Rachada Dhanadirek, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said the talks took place in a cordial atmosphere.