Anutin, Wong back stronger ASEAN bargaining power globally

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held bilateral talks with Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, during the 48th ASEAN Summit in the Philippines.
The meeting took place at 5.15pm local time on Friday (May 8) in Room 5081 of the Shangri-La Mactan hotel in Cebu, as part of the summit being held from May 7 to 9.
After the meeting, Rachada Dhanadirek, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said the talks took place in a cordial atmosphere.
The Thai prime minister raised the concept of “Synergise Our Strength”, saying ASEAN member states should work together to identify opportunities and build collective strength, rather than view one another as competitors.
He proposed that ASEAN use the region’s strengths to enhance its bargaining power with other parts of the world. Although individual member countries may not be large, ASEAN as a whole is a highly promising region and a key production base in the global supply chains of many products, he said.
Anutin said ASEAN should therefore push for a stronger role and a more powerful voice on the international stage.
Singapore’s prime minister agreed with Thailand’s proposal and reaffirmed Singapore’s readiness to support cooperation aimed at strengthening ASEAN in all dimensions.
On energy, both sides reaffirmed their support for advancing the ASEAN Power Grid, as well as energy cooperation under the ASEAN framework, to strengthen long-term regional energy security and energy connectivity.