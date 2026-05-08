Middle East shock hits ASEAN — Anutin urges unity on energy, food and citizen protection

The prime minister proposed that ASEAN strengthen its unity in three key areas.

On energy security, he said disruptions to key maritime transport routes had exposed the vulnerability of global supply chains and underlined the need to safeguard maritime security and freedom of navigation.

He said ASEAN should accelerate practical cooperation, including pushing forward the ASEAN Power Grid, making use of the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement and increasing investment in commercially viable renewable energy projects such as solar power and biofuels.

On food security, which was raised by all ASEAN leaders in their statements, the prime minister said the region was facing pressure from rising energy and fertiliser costs, affecting both production and commodity prices.

He said ASEAN should build on existing cooperation models, such as the Thailand-Singapore rice trade agreement, which helped secure supply during crises, and consider expanding similar approaches to other essential consumer goods.

Thailand, as one of the world’s major food producers, stood ready to fully support and strengthen ASEAN cooperation on food security, he said.