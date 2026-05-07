Anutin heads to ASEAN summit to defend Thai interests

Anutin stressed that throughout his handling of Thai-Cambodian issues, both while serving as Interior Minister and after becoming Prime Minister, the government had placed Thailand’s sovereignty and national interests first.

Thai-Cambodian tensions draw regional attention

Thai-Cambodian relations remain a closely watched issue at the summit, following years of sensitivity over border and territorial disputes.

Tensions have resurfaced at different points in recent years, including border clashes in 2025 and renewed friction over disputed areas. Reuters reported this week that Thailand and Cambodia had maintained a ceasefire since late December after fighting along parts of their shared border, while the ASEAN Summit is also expected to address regional energy and security pressures.

The relationship has also been strained by maritime energy issues. Thailand recently terminated a 2001 memorandum with Cambodia on joint offshore energy exploration in disputed areas of the Gulf of Thailand, a move reported by Reuters and AP as coming after years of deadlock and heightened bilateral tensions.

Summit watched for regional signals

The 48th ASEAN Summit is being closely watched because several major issues are on the agenda, including regional security, energy cooperation, economic recovery after global crises and relations among ASEAN members at a time of rising geopolitical pressure across Southeast Asia.

For Thailand, Anutin’s message before departure was clear: the summit would be used to protect national interests, reinforce the country’s stance and engage ASEAN partners on issues that directly affect Thailand’s security, economy and regional position.