Anutin heads to ASEAN summit to defend Thai interests

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led the Thai delegation to the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, from May 7-9, saying Thailand would use the regional stage to advance national interests and make its position clear on key issues facing Southeast Asia.
Before departing from Military Airport 2, Wing 6, at 10.30am on Thursday, Anutin said the government expected every mission at the summit to bring maximum benefit to Thailand, particularly in the areas of the economy, energy cooperation, security and international relations.
Anutin said the visit was “not a leisure trip”, but a working mission involving negotiations, discussions and policy statements before fellow ASEAN leaders.
He said the aim was to ensure that the ASEAN community understood the Thai government’s direction in the period ahead, as the region deals with security pressures, energy challenges and wider geopolitical uncertainty.
Asked whether he might meet Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during the summit, Anutin said there was a possibility the two leaders would encounter each other within the ASEAN framework, as leaders of member states would be attending the same forum.
However, he said he did not expect a formal bilateral meeting or private talks.
Anutin stressed that throughout his handling of Thai-Cambodian issues, both while serving as Interior Minister and after becoming Prime Minister, the government had placed Thailand’s sovereignty and national interests first.
Thai-Cambodian relations remain a closely watched issue at the summit, following years of sensitivity over border and territorial disputes.
Tensions have resurfaced at different points in recent years, including border clashes in 2025 and renewed friction over disputed areas. Reuters reported this week that Thailand and Cambodia had maintained a ceasefire since late December after fighting along parts of their shared border, while the ASEAN Summit is also expected to address regional energy and security pressures.
The relationship has also been strained by maritime energy issues. Thailand recently terminated a 2001 memorandum with Cambodia on joint offshore energy exploration in disputed areas of the Gulf of Thailand, a move reported by Reuters and AP as coming after years of deadlock and heightened bilateral tensions.
The 48th ASEAN Summit is being closely watched because several major issues are on the agenda, including regional security, energy cooperation, economic recovery after global crises and relations among ASEAN members at a time of rising geopolitical pressure across Southeast Asia.
For Thailand, Anutin’s message before departure was clear: the summit would be used to protect national interests, reinforce the country’s stance and engage ASEAN partners on issues that directly affect Thailand’s security, economy and regional position.