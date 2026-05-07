Thaksin parole puts former Thai leaders’ detention history in focus

The issue has become one that political circles are recalling once again.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was poised to regain his freedom after meeting parole conditions on Thursday (May 7, 2026), with preparations for him to leave Klong Prem Central Prison for his residence in the Charan Sanit Wong area on Monday (May 11, 2026).

The development raised a question: in the pages of Thai political history, which leaders have come close to prison, come close to detention, or actually ended up behind bars, even though the political contexts differed? Nation TV looks back to find the answer.

Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram: The first prime minister jailed

Looking back to the period after the Second World War, in 1945, Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram was arrested as a “war criminal” after Thailand joined Japan on the Axis side.

He was detained at Klong Prem Central Prison for a little over five months while awaiting proceedings under the War Criminals Act.

However, the Supreme Court ruled that the Act could not be applied retroactively under the principles of criminal law, leading to Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram’s acquittal and release.

He later returned to political power.

It may therefore be said that Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram was jailed as an “accused person”, but not as a “convicted prisoner under a final judgement”, as the court ultimately dismissed the case.