Thaksin’s children make final prison visit before parole release

Thaksin Shinawatra’s children visited him at Klong Prem Central Prison on Thursday morning in what is expected to be their final visit before his parole release on May 11.

The visit took place at 10am on May 7 at Klong Prem Central Prison on Ngam Wong Wan Road in Chatuchak district, Bangkok.

The Shinawatra family members who arrived at the prison included Panthongtae Shinawatra, Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, and Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Paetongtarn was accompanied by her husband, Pidok Sooksawas, also known as Por.

The visit was Thaksin’s 61st and final prison visit before he is scheduled to be released on parole and placed under probation on May 11.

His release comes after he completed two-thirds of his one-year sentence, or eight months, making him eligible for general parole.