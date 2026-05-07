Thaksin’s children make final prison visit before parole release

Thaksin Shinawatra’s children visited him at Klong Prem Central Prison on Thursday morning in what is expected to be their final visit before his parole release on May 11.
The visit took place at 10am on May 7 at Klong Prem Central Prison on Ngam Wong Wan Road in Chatuchak district, Bangkok.
The Shinawatra family members who arrived at the prison included Panthongtae Shinawatra, Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, and Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Paetongtarn was accompanied by her husband, Pidok Sooksawas, also known as Por.
The visit was Thaksin’s 61st and final prison visit before he is scheduled to be released on parole and placed under probation on May 11.
His release comes after he completed two-thirds of his one-year sentence, or eight months, making him eligible for general parole.
After spending about an hour inside the prison, Paetongtarn said her father was happy because this was the last time the family would visit him through prison bars. She said the family would return on Monday, May 11, to pick him up.
Asked whether they had discussed his political path after release, Paetongtarn said they had not talked about politics at all. She said the conversation focused only on life, grandchildren and family.
She added that Thaksin did not have many immediate plans after release, except to undergo a health check-up and take care of his health.
On the possibility that Thaksin may not have to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet throughout his parole period and could file a request with the Department of Probation, Paetongtarn said the family did not want the issue to become controversial.
“If the process says he must wear an EM bracelet, then he will wear it. We do not want any problems,” she said.
Asked about political opponents who have objected to Thaksin’s parole and threatened to file complaints under Section 157 of the Criminal Code against three committees involved, Paetongtarn said they had the right to do so.
Meanwhile, lawyer Winyat said the family would have to wait for clarification from Department of Probation officials on whether Thaksin would be fitted with an EM bracelet at Klong Prem Central Prison on May 11 or whether he would need to report to Bangkok Probation Office 1 for the process.