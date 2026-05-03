Dusit Poll: Abhisit leads opposition figures while public confidence in politics declines

Anutin named most prominent government-side politician

The poll also asked respondents which government-side politician had played the most prominent role. Anutin Charnvirakul ranked first with 39.07%, followed by Yoschanan Wongsawat at 28.22%.

Question: Which government-side politician had the most prominent role?

Anutin Charnvirakul: 39.07%

Yoschanan Wongsawat: 28.22%

Suphajee Suthumpun: 17.01%

Akanat Promphan: 9.78%

Sihasak Phuangketkeow: 5.92

Abhisit leads opposition-side rankings

On the opposition side, Abhisit Vejjajiva was ranked as the most prominent politician with 27.82%, followed by Rukchanok Srinok at 23.25%.

Question: Which opposition-side politician had the most prominent role?

Abhisit Vejjajiva: 27.82%

Rukchanok Srinok: 23.25%

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut: 17.24%

Rangsiman Rome: 16.07%

Thamanat Prompow: 15.62%

Public urges government to ease living costs

The top message respondents wanted to send to the government was to solve livelihood problems and reduce the cost-of-living burden, cited by 49.82%. Another 31.03% urged the government to lower electricity and fuel prices.

Question: What would the public like to tell the government?

Solve livelihood problems and reduce the cost-of-living burden: 49.82%

Lower electricity and fuel prices: 31.03%

Work seriously and develop the country in line with campaign promises: 19.15%

Opposition told to scrutinise corruption and budget spending

For the opposition, the public’s top message was to scrutinise corruption and government budget spending, cited by 44.37%. Another 34.57% wanted the opposition to perform its duties fully and uphold its principles.

Question: What would the public like to tell the opposition?

Scrutinise corruption and government budget spending: 44.37%

Perform duties fully and uphold principles: 34.57%

Be a voice for the people: 21.06%

Poll chief says public still sees no clear results

Dr Pornpan Buathong, president of Suan Dusit Poll, said the decline across all indicators showed that public concern was not limited to one issue. Instead, people were looking at politics, national administration, the economy and quality of life in the same direction, with many still not seeing clear results.

She said economic and livelihood-related scores remained low, reflecting public calls for the government to urgently address living costs. The government’s main challenge, she added, was not simply announcing policies, but making people feel that their lives were actually improving.

External crises seen as test of government performance

Assistant Professor Kanyakan Sathiensukhon of Suan Dusit University’s School of Law and Politics said public confidence in the government had fallen over the past two months. She said external factors, including conflict in the Middle East, had affected public perception, especially through energy prices, electricity costs, fuel prices and rising goods prices.

She said the pressure had become a test of the government’s ability to cushion the impact through price controls, policy implementation and proactive measures. A slow, unclear or non-transparent response would widen the gap between public expectations and government performance, she said.