Energy shock exposes Thailand’s fossil-fuel vulnerabilities

At this moment, the world is facing an “Energy Shock”, an energy tremor more severe and complex than any in history.

It is not merely a matter of soaring oil prices, but a structural crisis affecting every dimension of the economy, especially developing countries that must shoulder huge energy import costs amid unpredictable global geopolitical volatility.

Looking back to 1973, the world faced a major oil price crisis driven by politics in the Middle East.

That crisis led to the establishment of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in 1974 to create a mechanism for responding to unexpected events.

In 2026, the IEA’s role has again become prominent after it decided to release as much as 400 million barrels from emergency oil reserves to support a tense global market situation.

Lessons from history: when “conservation” is the most powerful weapon

An article by a former IEA oil market expert states clearly that, although the release of oil reserves is commendable, it is only a temporary “painkiller”.

The real solution is to reduce reliance on fossil fuels sustainably, with lessons from the past serving as a guide.