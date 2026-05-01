ANA, JAL brace for profit slump as Iran war sends fuel costs up

ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines warned on Thursday (April 30) that earnings would weaken sharply in the business year ending March 2027, as the war in Iran drives up fuel prices.

ANA Holdings, the parent company of All Nippon Airways, projected a consolidated net profit of 96 billion yen, a 43.2% drop from the previous year. Japan Airlines, or JAL, forecast net profit of 110 billion yen, down 20.1%.

ANA said rising fuel expenses alone are expected to reduce its operating profit by about 60 billion yen. The company also pointed to higher maintenance costs as another drag on earnings.