Thailand’s ISOC warns sharing AI royal images may breach computer law

Images created and altered with artificial intelligence (AI) were found on June 15, depicting His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen during a royal ceremony concerning the conveying of the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita.

The images were disseminated and widely forwarded on social media, although they had been generated and edited using AI in a way that did not match the facts, in order to stir emotion and generate online interaction, resulting in misunderstanding and confusion in society.

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) asked the public to use judgment when receiving and forwarding information from social media, particularly content relating to the country’s core institutions.