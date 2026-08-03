Thailand to Lodge Formal Protest over UN Rapporteur’s Cambodia Report

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow confirms formal letters will be dispatched to UN Human Rights Council over "unverified" border report.

Thailand will lodge formal protest letters with the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva, following claims made by a UN special rapporteur regarding the human rights situation in Cambodia that referenced Thailand.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow confirmed the action during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, stating that allegations made by Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia, contained inaccurate data and lacked neutrality.

Formal Letters and UN Processes

Outlining Bangkok's direct response, Sihasak—who previously served as president of the UNHRC—emphasised that the Thai government will officially submit protest documentation to both the president of the UNHRC and the OHCHR in Geneva.

Sihasak clarified that the statement delivered by Andrews at a press conference in Phnom Penh was an individual rapporteur's assessment under his mandate, rather than an endorsed, official United Nations report.

"The report has not yet gone through the official UN Human Rights Council review process in Geneva, where member states—including Thailand—will have the opportunity to debate, raise observations, and contest specific points," Sihasak explained.

He criticised the decision to hold a public press conference before submitting the findings to the Council, adding that independent experts must maintain strict impartiality and verify facts directly with affected nations rather than presenting one-sided claims.