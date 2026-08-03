TISI seizes nearly 20,000 illegal squishy toys over cancer-risk chemicals

The Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) has seized nearly 20,000 illegal squishy toys worth more than 1 million baht, warning that substandard products may expose children to chemicals linked to cancer and other health risks.

Ekniti Romyanon, secretary-general of TISI, said squishy toys are classified as toys and are controlled products under TISI regulations. They must comply with Thai Industrial Standard TIS 685 Part 1-2019.

He said the toys have become highly popular on social media and are widely sold across the country. However, inspections found that many products on the market did not display the TIS mark, raising concerns over consumer safety, especially for children and young people.

Ekniti said substandard products may be contaminated with chemicals, heavy metals, fragrances and coating substances that do not meet safety standards.

TISI has been closely monitoring the sale of squishy toys, particularly on online platforms such as TikTok, focusing on shops with high follower numbers and strong viewing figures.