OCPB and TISI inspect squishy toys over chemical contamination risk

The Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), in cooperation with the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), is stepping up inspections of substandard “squishy” toys after finding a risk of chemical contamination that could pose a danger to children.

The agencies are also monitoring products without labels or clear sources, and are taking steps to remove substandard goods from the market.

They advised parents to buy toys with Thai-language labels stating the manufacturer or importer and carrying a Thai Industrial Standard (TIS) mark.

If a toy has a strong chemical smell, is damaged or fails to meet standards, use should be stopped immediately.

Tip-offs or complaints about unsafe products can be made via the OCPB hotline at 1166 or through OCPB channels.