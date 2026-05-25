Unlocking India’s 1.4bn Consumer Market: Thai food Exporters urged to Shed Outdated Mindsets to Capture THB7tn Economic Engine

With India projected to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, Thai trade experts urge exporters to look past outdated stereotypes.

Thai food manufacturers and agricultural exporters must urgently overhaul their corporate mindsets if they are to successfully penetrate India, which is rapidly eclipsing traditional trading partners to become the premier strategic engine of the global food industry.

As geopolitical friction, trade tariffs, and economic headwinds introduce severe volatility into China—traditionally the primary destination for Thai exports—relying on a single dominant buyer has become an unsustainable business risk.



Trade experts argue that India, with its population of over 1.46 billion and an economy projected to rank third globally by 2030, represents the most viable "Blue Ocean" alternative for Thai commercial expansion.



Paiyada Hanchaisuksakul, director of the National Food Institute (NFI), noted that India’s macroeconomic indicators present an unmissable retail frontier, with gross domestic product (GDP) expected to surpass $7 trillion USD within the decade.