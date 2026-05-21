Thai paddy prices rise as exporters eye second-half recovery

Thai paddy prices show signs of recovery

Thai paddy prices are sending a positive signal as global buyers move to secure stocks, while exporters watch whether easing tensions in the Middle East could help revive demand in the second half of 2026.

Data from the Thai Rice Mills Association showed that the price of white paddy rice with 15% moisture in Ayutthaya stood at 8,100-8,500 baht per tonne on May 15, up from 7,700-8,100 baht per tonne on May 8.

The price of Hom Mali paddy rice in Ubon Ratchathani remained unchanged at 17,000-18,000 baht per tonne.

Exporters expect recovery if Middle East tensions ease

Mohit Agarwal, head of agri business for Olam Agri in Vietnam and Thailand, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, that Thai rice exports could recover in the second half of 2026 if geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ease.

However, he said the price of Thai 5% broken white rice was likely to move within a narrow range because domestic stocks were not strong enough to drive a major price increase.

“I expect that if prices rise, it would be by around US$10-15, or if they fall, by around US$20, but not beyond that. I do not see prices moving by US$50, at least for now,” Agarwal said, referring to Thai 5% broken white rice.

Data from the Thai Rice Exporters Association showed Thai 5% broken white rice FOB prices at US$429 per tonne on May 13, up from US$408 on May 6.