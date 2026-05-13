El Niño fears push rice importers to build stocks as Thailand watches drought risk

The drought situation in 2026 is expected to be more severe than in previous years, with the Thai Meteorological Department forecasting a 61% probability that conditions will shift into El Niño during May-July 2026 and remain that way until the end of the year.

For Thailand, the expected impact during May-July 2026 is that total rainfall across the country will be below normal, while temperatures are likely to be slightly higher than normal.

The Hydro-Informatics Institute (Public Organisation) has also assessed that Thailand’s temperatures are likely to be slightly above normal, while rainfall will be below normal. It expects rainfall in 2026 to be close to 2012 levels, when total rainfall stood at 1,479 millimetres and one storm entered Thailand. That level is below the 30-year average of 1,500 millimetres. In 2025, when La Niña conditions prevailed, rainfall stood at 1,816 millimetres.

Rainfall is also forecast to be above normal in some areas of the North, Central region, East and the west coast of the South. Below-normal rainfall is expected across most of the Northeast, in the eastern provinces of Chanthaburi and Trat, and in the South.