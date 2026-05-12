Thai Rice Exports Set for Second-Half Recovery as Super El Niño Triggers Global Stockpiling

Major importers scramble for food security as weather risks intensify; the Philippines is expected to double its imports to 6.5 million tonnes.



Thai rice exporters are forecasting a significant recovery in the latter half of the year, driven by the intensifying Super El Niño phenomenon.

As weather patterns threaten global harvests, major importing nations have begun aggressive stockpiling to ensure domestic food security, providing a much-needed boost to Thai export volumes.

Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, suggests that while the first four months of the year were sluggish, the outlook has shifted.

Thailand is now back on track to meet its annual export target of 7 million tonnes, despite shipping only 2.2 million tonnes between January and April.

