Thai gem and jewellery exports rebound sharply as March shipments top US$2bn

Sumed Prasongpongchai, director-general of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), said exports of gems and jewellery, excluding gold, reached US$2.1503 billion in March 2026, up 106.25%.

The sector returned to growth after a decline in February 2026. Including gold, exports were worth US$3.94988 billion, up 58.60%.

For the first three months of 2026, from January to March, exports excluding gold totalled US$5.58246 billion, up 10.01%. Including gold, exports were worth US$11.24386 billion, an increase of 30.382%.

Gold exports alone were valued at US$1.79958 billion, up 24.28%, driven by demand in the global market. Although gold prices in March 2026 fell from February due to selling by some central banks and the SPDR Gold Fund, which shifted to selling after continuous buying, prices remained high amid concerns over the Middle East.

In the first three months, gold exports totalled US$5.66139 billion, up 59.50%. Broken down by month, gold exports in January 2026 were worth US$2.75808 billion, up 136.16%, while February exports were valued at US$1.10374 billion, up 18.22%.