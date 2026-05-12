Anutin opens Thai Helps Thai event to ease cost-of-living burden

Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister, presided over the opening of the Thai Helps Thai: Cost of Living Relief activity at Government House.

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, and relevant ministers attended.

Anutin wore a vest for the Thai Helps Thai: Cost of Living Relief project and took Suphajee as a passenger on a phuang phuang mobile shop vehicle (Mobile Grocery Truck) in the form of a three-wheeled sidecar, travelling from the front of the Santi Maitri Building to the Thai Khu Fah Building to kick off the activity.

Anutin said, “Goods here are cheaper than general market prices. The mobile vendors are part of the Ministry of Commerce’s Thai Helps Thai project. I would like all Thai people to know that these are goods they can come and buy at prices lower than the market, lower than prices in department stores. We have received help from many operators. Buy as much as you can buy, and you will get goods at lower prices, while the standard quality, taste, ingredients and everything else remain unchanged.”