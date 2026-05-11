PM Anutin sets up 3 panels as Thailand readies for IMF–World Bank 2026

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired the National Committee’s first 2026 meeting to prepare for the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group on Monday (May 11), as Thailand readies itself to host the global economic and financial gathering from October 12 to 18.
After the meeting, Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the prime minister stressed that the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings, or AM2026, was one of the world’s most important economic and financial forums, comparable to a “financial and fiscal Olympics” that would put Thailand in the global spotlight.
Thailand has been selected to host the Annual Meetings for the second time, making it one of three countries to have hosted the event twice, reflecting confidence and interest from the international community in Thailand in global financial and fiscal affairs.
The prime minister said this hosting role was not merely about staging an international meeting but was an “opportunity for the country and all Thai people” to show their potential, readiness and Thai identity to economic leaders through elements of the meeting, such as the use of Thai textiles.
He said this would help stimulate tourism, investment and income for Thai entrepreneurs across many sectors, including hotels, restaurants, transport, services and local businesses, while also supporting sustainable development.
The meeting will use Green Meeting concepts and Isowall-style meeting-room walls, which can be dismantled and reused.
More than 15,000 participants from 189 countries are expected, including senior leaders, central bank governors, IMF and World Bank executives, investors, financial institutions, the private sector and media from around the world.
The main meetings will be held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, along with about 1,000 smaller meetings.
The event is expected to generate substantial circulation of money in the Thai economy.
The prime minister said the success of the meeting would require cooperation from all sectors and that he wanted all Thai people to feel that “we are hosts together”, whether in the government, private sector, business, services, volunteer groups or the general public, because this is an important opportunity to create a positive impression and reflect Thailand’s potential to the international community.
The meeting also approved the appointment of three subcommittees:
In addition, the meeting approved the main hosting concept under the theme “Thailand’s New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience”, or “New horizons for Thailand: empowering people and strengthening readiness for change”, reflecting Thailand’s development direction in the modern world.
It is combined with the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy, with next year marking a centenary, and linked to strategic issues at the international level through four key areas:
The government believes this forum will be an important opportunity to present Thailand’s vision and role as a country ready to connect cooperation, create balance and drive the global economy sustainably.
“From this point onwards, there is a countdown of about five months to welcome guests from around the world. I ask all parties to work together fully so that Thailand can leave a positive impression and build on economic opportunities, support tourism, and strengthen confidence in the country and the Thai people in the long term,” the prime minister reiterated.