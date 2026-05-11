PM Anutin sets up 3 panels as Thailand readies for IMF–World Bank 2026

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired the National Committee’s first 2026 meeting to prepare for the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group on Monday (May 11), as Thailand readies itself to host the global economic and financial gathering from October 12 to 18.

After the meeting, Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the prime minister stressed that the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings, or AM2026, was one of the world’s most important economic and financial forums, comparable to a “financial and fiscal Olympics” that would put Thailand in the global spotlight.

Thailand has been selected to host the Annual Meetings for the second time, making it one of three countries to have hosted the event twice, reflecting confidence and interest from the international community in Thailand in global financial and fiscal affairs.

The prime minister said this hosting role was not merely about staging an international meeting but was an “opportunity for the country and all Thai people” to show their potential, readiness and Thai identity to economic leaders through elements of the meeting, such as the use of Thai textiles.