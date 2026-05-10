Anutin visits Phuket to oversee crackdown on illegal structures at Bang Tao, Freedom Beaches

Anutin’s visit underscores the importance of dismantling permanent structures and enforcing land ownership laws that protect Thailand's public spaces.

Freedom Beach: Environmental Concerns and Illegal Land Clearing

At Freedom Beach, located within the Khao Nak Kerd National Reserved Forest in Karon, the situation is more complex due to environmental conservation concerns. A major inspection in March 2026 revealed illegal forest clearing for the construction of accommodations, shops, and other facilities within the protected forest area.

Authorities have expressed concern over the influence of a group known as the "Freedom Beach Mafia," which allegedly claims ownership of the encroached land and has reportedly sold parts of it to foreign nationals for substantial sums.

Escalating Tensions and Intimidation Tactics

The crackdown on Freedom Beach has escalated, with reports of shooting threats and gunshot-like sounds used to intimidate officials and law enforcement. Phuket lawmakers have reported these threats, particularly after calling for action against the Freedom Beach Mafia.

Further investigations have also uncovered that four elephants were found chained in the encroached area, leading to additional concerns about illegal wildlife possession and land misuse.

A Systematic Approach to Enforcement

The current approach by Phuket authorities is more systematic than in previous years. Rather than focusing only on removing small vendors, the government is now investigating the broader issue of illegal land titles and business operations that exploit public coastal areas.

This shift in focus aims to address the underlying structures that allow such encroachment to persist, with the goal of returning public land to its rightful use.

Prime Minister’s Commitment to Resolving the Issue

Anutin’s visit to Phuket signals a firm commitment from both provincial and national authorities to address these land reclamation issues. The government’s ongoing actions aim to protect public land, enforce environmental conservation laws, and ensure land rights are respected for future generations.

Crackdown on Foreign Nationals Violating Business Laws

In addition to the action on illegal structures, Phuket Provincial Police have reported significant progress in the crackdown on foreigners violating Thailand's business laws. Under the Foreign Business Act and Nominee Laws, authorities have targeted 15 businesses involving foreign nationals, primarily in the car rental and restaurant sectors.

Among the 33 foreign suspects, Russians represent the largest group, followed by Chinese nationals. Charges against these individuals include operating businesses in sectors where foreigners are not allowed to compete, as well as using nominees to circumvent Thai ownership laws.

Phuket police have also tightened enforcement on foreigners driving without Thai driving licences, arresting over 8,600 foreign nationals in the first four months of 2026 alone, highlighting the province’s commitment to ensuring legal compliance and maintaining order in its tourism-dependent economy.