Arrest of Chinese suspect in Thailand reveals transnational crime

Najomtien police in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, expanded their investigation to search a house in Soi Huai Yai following a vehicle rollover, arresting 31-year-old Chinese national Ming Chen San.

Officers discovered war weapons, highly destructive explosives, 10 lethal and throwing grenades, bomb-making materials, and a large quantity of fuel hidden inside the property.

Although the suspect claimed the items were prepared for suicide due to depression, Assoc Prof Thitiwut Boonyawongwiwat, a transnational crime academic at Chiang Mai University, assessed that such behaviour was not the act of a lone wolf or a typical patient.

Instead, it aligned with a transnational crime syndicate undertaking tasks for profit, representing a new threat that combines illegal capital with the capacity for violence, closely resembling terrorism.

An in-depth investigation found that some of the seized weaponry included police welfare firearms and Royal Thai Army ammunition, reflecting the leakage of state weapons into the black market.