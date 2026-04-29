Police seize THB200 million in vape raid, arrest 7 suspects

Pol Gen Nirandon Luamsri, deputy national police chief and director of the centre for preventing and suppressing offences related to e-cigarettes and tobacco products, said the warehouse raid had dismantled a major online e-cigarette distribution network.

He said Metropolitan Police investigators had discovered that e-cigarettes were being sold online through a website called Shisha Chic. Further investigation led officers to the warehouse, where they found the seized goods and detained seven suspects.

The suspects are being prosecuted under the Customs Act BE 2560 (2017) and the Consumer Protection Act BE 2522 (1979) on charges including jointly selling or providing e-cigarettes, and jointly helping to conceal, distribute, transport, purchase, pawn or receive goods they knew had been brought into the kingdom without completing customs procedures.

Initial questioning found that all seven suspects were merely employees. Their duties involved packing e-cigarettes according to orders placed through the website, before gathering the products and delivering them to parcel delivery agents. Police said a van was used to transport the seized goods every day.

The items found inside the warehouse had been stockpiled for online sales based on incoming orders. A check of seized computers found that the operation handled more than 1,000 items ordered and delivered each day, with daily cash flow amounting to several million baht.

Nirandon has instructed investigators to expand the probe in every aspect to take legal action against the masterminds and all remaining people involved in the network. He also ordered officers to consider action under the Anti-Money Laundering Act BE 2542 (1999).