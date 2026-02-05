20m illicit cigarettes seized in Hat Yai raid

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led a press briefing in Hat Yai, Songkhla, after officials seized 20 million illicit cigarettes in what authorities described as one of the largest smuggling networks in southern Thailand.

The briefing was held at Hat Yai District Office and attended by senior officials including Arsit Sampantharat, permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry; Ratsada Chidchu, Songkhla governor; Ranong Thipsiri, deputy director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration; and Rueanglak Rueangyummi, director of the Territorial Defence Volunteers Bureau, along with administrative officers, police, military personnel, territorial defence volunteers and members of the media.

Anutin said the operation targeted the illegal sale of cigarettes in central Hat Yai and was part of the government’s policy to crack down on wrongdoing and illicit goods. He said he had consistently prioritised the issue since his earlier tenure as deputy prime minister and interior minister.

He said officials seized more than 2,000 cartons—equivalent to 20,000,000 cigarettes—and arrested 14 suspects. Initial estimates suggested the state had lost more than 67 million baht in revenue, while potential tax penalties exceeded 1 billion baht. Authorities also seized 11 vehicles allegedly used in the offences.