Social reacts to Disneyland project: “to continue or just a dream?”

The announcement of a potential Disneyland project in Thailand has sparked widespread discussion online, with three main concerns raised by social media users: government policy continuity, Thailand’s hot weather, and the potential high cost of entry tickets for locals.
Latest Data Set Ltd. gathered and analysed social media data using the dxt:360 (Social Listening) tool from December 22, 2025, to January 20, 2026, using sources such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and Pantip. The analysis aimed to decode public opinions on the concept of "Disneyland Thailand", including expectations, opportunities, and concerns raised in online discussions.
Despite the concerns, a survey of online discussions found that the majority of social media users (75.7%) support the project, viewing it as a significant opportunity to stimulate the Thai economy and boost tourism. However, many users suggested incorporating Thai culture into the park to make it more unique, such as creating a floating market zone or including Southeast Asian-inspired Disney characters.
The debate also included calls for alternative locations for the project, especially in the North, Northeast, and South regions, with Chiang Mai, Khao Yai, and Phuket emerging as popular choices.
The Four Most Discussed Issues:
Public opinion: mixed but generally supportive
While there were numerous concerns, the majority (75.7%) still favoured the project, seeing it as a way to bring in foreign investment, create jobs, and elevate Thailand’s tourism industry. On the other hand, 24.3% felt the focus should be on developing existing attractions or creating landmarks that reflect true Thai culture.
The ongoing debate on social media highlights the public’s desire to see such a major project come to life, provided it is managed correctly, with clear policy frameworks, suitable designs for Thailand’s climate, and sustainable management. The key question, therefore, is not whether the project will go ahead, but how well Thailand is prepared to manage a global-scale project that will meet both economic and social needs in the long term.
The government’s master plan for the project is centred around the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), but social media users have suggested alternative locations such as:
The online conversation reflects a desire to see such a grand project realised in Thailand, as long as it is executed with careful consideration of the country's cultural context, weather conditions, and affordability for Thai citizens.