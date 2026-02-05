Social reacts to Disneyland project: “to continue or just a dream?”

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 05, 2026
|
Sujanya Soonthornpornchareon

Debate rages over Thailand’s potential Disneyland, with concerns on policy continuity, hot weather, and ticket prices, but many support its economic boost

The announcement of a potential Disneyland project in Thailand has sparked widespread discussion online, with three main concerns raised by social media users: government policy continuity, Thailand’s hot weather, and the potential high cost of entry tickets for locals.

Latest Data Set Ltd. gathered and analysed social media data using the dxt:360 (Social Listening) tool from December 22, 2025, to January 20, 2026, using sources such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and Pantip. The analysis aimed to decode public opinions on the concept of "Disneyland Thailand", including expectations, opportunities, and concerns raised in online discussions.

Despite the concerns, a survey of online discussions found that the majority of social media users (75.7%) support the project, viewing it as a significant opportunity to stimulate the Thai economy and boost tourism. However, many users suggested incorporating Thai culture into the park to make it more unique, such as creating a floating market zone or including Southeast Asian-inspired Disney characters.

The debate also included calls for alternative locations for the project, especially in the North, Northeast, and South regions, with Chiang Mai, Khao Yai, and Phuket emerging as popular choices.

The Four Most Discussed Issues:

  • Policy and infrastructure continuity (39.4%): Concerns were raised about the consistency of government policies and political stability. Some questioned whether the project was just a political tool before elections, citing the delays in other mega-projects like the high-speed rail linking three airports. There were also concerns about transparency and potential corruption affecting investor confidence.
  • Weather concerns (28.6%): Thailand’s hot weather was another significant issue, with concerns over whether visitors could comfortably queue for rides under the intense sun. Some proposed an indoor or air-conditioned dome design for the park to address this issue.
  • Affordability vs ticket prices (23.8%): Economic concerns were raised, with users speculating that ticket prices could be between 2,000–3,000 baht. Many questioned the affordability for the average Thai citizen, given the minimum wage and average income. Some argued that local demand might not be enough to sustain the project unless it can attract international tourists and offer fair pricing.
  • Thai cultural identity (8.2%): Another point raised was the desire for the project to reflect Thailand’s cultural identity, with suggestions to incorporate themes from Southeast Asian mythology or the “Raya and the Last Dragon” movie. Fans proposed dressing Mickey Mouse in traditional Thai attire or creating a floating market theme within the park.

 

Public opinion: mixed but generally supportive

While there were numerous concerns, the majority (75.7%) still favoured the project, seeing it as a way to bring in foreign investment, create jobs, and elevate Thailand’s tourism industry. On the other hand, 24.3% felt the focus should be on developing existing attractions or creating landmarks that reflect true Thai culture.

The ongoing debate on social media highlights the public’s desire to see such a major project come to life, provided it is managed correctly, with clear policy frameworks, suitable designs for Thailand’s climate, and sustainable management. The key question, therefore, is not whether the project will go ahead, but how well Thailand is prepared to manage a global-scale project that will meet both economic and social needs in the long term.

The government’s master plan for the project is centred around the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), but social media users have suggested alternative locations such as:

  • Eastern Thailand (31.5%): The EEC, covering Chonburi, Rayong, and Chachoengsao, stands out due to its strong infrastructure, transportation links, and proximity to Bangkok.
  • Northern Thailand (21.8%): Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai are popular for their cooler climate and similar vibe to Disneyland Paris and Tokyo.
  • Northeastern Thailand (19.2%): Khao Yai and Nakhon Ratchasima were seen as ideal for outdoor theme parks, thanks to their cooler weather and higher elevation.
  • Central Thailand (14.5%): Bangkok and its vicinity, with easy access for tourists, though lacking in scenic views.
  • Southern Thailand (8.4%): Phuket and Krabi were seen as attractive destinations for premium international tourists.
  • Western Thailand (4.6%): Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi were suggested as secondary areas, leveraging new infrastructure like the M81 motorway.

The online conversation reflects a desire to see such a grand project realised in Thailand, as long as it is executed with careful consideration of the country's cultural context, weather conditions, and affordability for Thai citizens.

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy