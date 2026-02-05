Social reacts to Disneyland project: “to continue or just a dream?”

The announcement of a potential Disneyland project in Thailand has sparked widespread discussion online, with three main concerns raised by social media users: government policy continuity, Thailand’s hot weather, and the potential high cost of entry tickets for locals.

Latest Data Set Ltd. gathered and analysed social media data using the dxt:360 (Social Listening) tool from December 22, 2025, to January 20, 2026, using sources such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and Pantip. The analysis aimed to decode public opinions on the concept of "Disneyland Thailand", including expectations, opportunities, and concerns raised in online discussions.

Despite the concerns, a survey of online discussions found that the majority of social media users (75.7%) support the project, viewing it as a significant opportunity to stimulate the Thai economy and boost tourism. However, many users suggested incorporating Thai culture into the park to make it more unique, such as creating a floating market zone or including Southeast Asian-inspired Disney characters.

The debate also included calls for alternative locations for the project, especially in the North, Northeast, and South regions, with Chiang Mai, Khao Yai, and Phuket emerging as popular choices.