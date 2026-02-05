Thai Summit denies sale amid rumours, confirms financial stability

Thai Summit Autoparts Industry Co, Ltd issued a statement on Thursday (February 5) clarifying reports of an alleged sale of the company. Amid rumours that the shareholders of the Thai Summit Group were planning to sell the business, the company firmly stated that the news is entirely false.

The company explained that it regularly hires international consultants in various areas, including finance and other sectors, as part of its normal business operations.

The company further reassured its partners, financial institutions, and stakeholders that its operations remain stable, with the business continuing as usual. Thai Summit is proud to be a leading Thai company with world-class technology, standing strong in the global automotive industry amidst the ongoing transformations in the sector.

Additionally, the company affirmed that family members of the group's political shareholders have not been involved in the company's management decisions. Thai Summit also stressed that it does not wish to have its business used for political purposes to damage the credibility of any individual or political party.