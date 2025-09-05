China’s exports to Thailand surge as Commerce Ministry monitors risks in automotive and consumer goods sectors

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), under the Ministry of Commerce, has reported a significant increase in Chinese exports to Thailand, following a study on trade diversion. The study revealed that Chinese goods are at the highest risk of flooding the Thai market, with 1,149 items imported from China, including 24 high-risk items and 166 items under surveillance, mainly in the automotive and consumer goods sectors.

The study, titled “Analysis of Trade Diversion: The Case of Chinese Goods Flooding Thailand After the US Imposed a 19% Reciprocal Tariff”, follows the US’s new tariff rates, announced on July 31, 2025, with Thailand’s 19% tariff and other countries like China (34%), Taiwan (20%), Vietnam (20%), and India (25%) facing higher tariffs. This situation creates a risk of trade diversion, with goods from countries facing higher tariffs possibly flooding into the Thai market instead.

Natiya Suchinda, Deputy Director of the TPSO, stated that China poses the highest risk of trade diversion into Thailand. She recommended both short-term and long-term policy responses to address this issue.

While the increased influx of Chinese goods could provide more choices for consumers and stimulate competition, excessive trade diversion could harm Thailand’s domestic production, especially for SMEs unable to compete. This could lead to reduced production capacity, job losses, and a trade deficit, ultimately impacting the broader economy.