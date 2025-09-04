Thai durian farmers eye China market

Southern Thai provinces have stepped up efforts to promote their high-quality durian farms, to rival the traditional production base in Thailand's eastern provinces for a larger export market share amid the enthusiasm of Chinese consumers for the spiky fruit. (Watch video)

These measures cover the entire supply chain, from orchards to markets, especially during peak harvest seasons.

Digital technology has been applied to analyse data and systematically manage risks, said DOAE Director-General Peeraphan Korthong.

He said key initiatives include intensive farmer training on Good Agricultural Practices — a voluntary certification program that verifies sound food safety practices are being used.

"Farmers also need to learn strict orchard hygiene protocols and pest surveillance to build buyer confidence," Peeraphan said. "Moreover, we have worked to strengthen farmer-exporter networks and drive value-added products such as frozen and freeze-dried durian to meet the growing international demand for premium-quality fruit."