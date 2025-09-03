China's Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

For the first time, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined the event, highlighting China’s growing diplomatic influence amid global tensions.

Marking 80 years since Japan’s World War Two defeat, the parade was largely ignored by Western leaders. Xi inspected thousands of troops and advanced weaponry, including hypersonic missiles, underwater drones, and a robotic “wolf” system, while helicopters and fighter jets flew in precision formation. The display concluded with the release of 80,000 symbolic doves.

Xi, dressed in a Mao-style tunic, mingled with more than 25 attending leaders, including Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto, while seated between Putin and Kim. Observers note the gathering offered opportunities to cement defence and energy ties, following recent Russia–North Korea and China–North Korea agreements.