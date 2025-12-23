AMLO seizes 1.1bn-baht Cayman-flagged luxury yacht linked to transnational scammers

In a statement released on December 23, 2025, AMLO said the seizure is part of its expanded crackdown under the government’s national agenda on combating technology-related crime. It noted that the Cabinet on October 21, 2025 designated the prevention and suppression of technology crime as a “national agenda”.
Wittaya Neetitham, AMLO’s assistant secretary-general and spokesperson, said AMLO has continued enforcement against scammer networks and has already seized and frozen assets in multiple major cases tied to call-centre gangs, involving predicate offences of public fraud and habitual fraud, totalling more than 10.165 billion baht.
AMLO said further investigation and asset tracing uncovered additional property linked to the same network. As a result, on December 22, 2025, AMLO Secretary-General Thepsu Bowonchotdara exercised powers under Section 48, paragraph two of the Anti-Money Laundering Act B.E. 2542 (1999) to order the seizure of one additional asset in the case of Ms Tangthai and associates.
The asset is a 2017 “pleasure yacht” named ATLAS, registered under the Cayman Islands flag, together with safety and convenience equipment, with a total estimated value of about 1.125 billion baht (Order Y.302/2568).
AMLO said the temporary seizure order is valid for up to 90 days. If the person whose assets were seized, or any interested party, wishes to seek revocation, they must submit a written request to the AMLO Secretary-General with supporting evidence showing the seized asset is not connected to an offence, within 30 days of receiving written notice of the order.