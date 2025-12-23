AMLO seizes 1.1bn-baht Cayman-flagged luxury yacht linked to transnational scammers

In a statement released on December 23, 2025, AMLO said the seizure is part of its expanded crackdown under the government’s national agenda on combating technology-related crime. It noted that the Cabinet on October 21, 2025 designated the prevention and suppression of technology crime as a “national agenda”.

Wittaya Neetitham, AMLO’s assistant secretary-general and spokesperson, said AMLO has continued enforcement against scammer networks and has already seized and frozen assets in multiple major cases tied to call-centre gangs, involving predicate offences of public fraud and habitual fraud, totalling more than 10.165 billion baht.

AMLO said further investigation and asset tracing uncovered additional property linked to the same network. As a result, on December 22, 2025, AMLO Secretary-General Thepsu Bowonchotdara exercised powers under Section 48, paragraph two of the Anti-Money Laundering Act B.E. 2542 (1999) to order the seizure of one additional asset in the case of Ms Tangthai and associates.