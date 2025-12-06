AMLO orders nationwide scrutiny of financial transactions by Politically Exposed Persons

On December 4, 2025, an important announcement from the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) was published in the Royal Gazette, formally identifying Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs)—a term recognised internationally to refer to individuals holding significant public positions.

The announcement is issued under the Ministerial Regulation on Customer Due Diligence (CDD) B.E. 2563 (2020) and will take effect on February 2, 2026.

This comprehensive listing reflects the government’s commitment to advancing anti-corruption and anti-money laundering efforts, in line with global standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the UN Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). The principal objective is to prevent Thailand’s financial system from being exploited for money laundering by persons holding state power and to strengthen transparency in financial transactions.

AMLO stressed that being identified as a PEP does not imply wrongdoing, nor does it constitute an accusation. Instead, the designation serves solely as a risk-classification mechanism, as individuals with political influence are considered higher-risk customers for potential money-laundering activities.