Vietnam’s booming e-commerce sector drives F&B market into the era of “easy to order, fast to deliver”

Vietnam’s e-commerce market is expanding rapidly, ranking among the world’s top five fastest-growing, with annual growth of 20–25%.

Consumer behaviour is shifting toward ordering food and beverages online as part of daily life, fuelling continuous growth in the food delivery sector.

Businesses are deploying AI to upgrade delivery systems, reducing lead times to as little as 20 minutes to meet demand for speed.

Gen Z and millennials are key drivers of the market, valuing convenience and seamless purchasing experiences.

The website of Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), through the Office of Commercial Affairs in Hanoi, reports that ordering food and beverages via online platforms has become part of everyday life for Vietnamese consumers. Previously limited to major cities, the convenience-driven consumption trend is now spreading rapidly and is expected to reshape Vietnam’s retail and food sectors in 2025.

The Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) reveals in its E-commerce Index (EBI) 2025 that Vietnam’s retail e-commerce value is expected to exceed US$40 billion, placing the country among the world’s top five fastest-growing e-commerce markets, with annual growth of 20–25%.

Vietnamese consumers are expanding their online shopping habits beyond electronics and fashion, increasingly purchasing FMCG products such as fresh food, beverages, and health items. These purchases are now made almost daily, rather than waiting for promotional campaigns.