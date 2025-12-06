Vietnam’s booming e-commerce sector drives F&B market into the era of “easy to order, fast to deliver”

The website of Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), through the Office of Commercial Affairs in Hanoi, reports that ordering food and beverages via online platforms has become part of everyday life for Vietnamese consumers. Previously limited to major cities, the convenience-driven consumption trend is now spreading rapidly and is expected to reshape Vietnam’s retail and food sectors in 2025.
The Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) reveals in its E-commerce Index (EBI) 2025 that Vietnam’s retail e-commerce value is expected to exceed US$40 billion, placing the country among the world’s top five fastest-growing e-commerce markets, with annual growth of 20–25%.
Vietnamese consumers are expanding their online shopping habits beyond electronics and fashion, increasingly purchasing FMCG products such as fresh food, beverages, and health items. These purchases are now made almost daily, rather than waiting for promotional campaigns.
Data from the State Bank of Vietnam shows that over 75% of all e-commerce transactions are made through e-wallets or QR code payments, reflecting strong adoption of cashless payment systems.
Meanwhile, the ready-to-eat food market and food delivery services continue to grow. According to VECOM and Statista, the sector is expected to reach US$3 billion in 2025, a 15% increase from the previous year. Platforms such as ShopeeFood, GrabFood and Baemin are expanding into secondary cities, offering diverse menus ranging from traditional Vietnamese cuisine to beverages, ready-to-drink coffee, and healthy food options.
Businesses are incorporating AI technology to predict peak ordering times and develop multi-order delivery models, shortening delivery windows from 1–2 hours to just around 20 minutes, while improving service speed and accuracy.
Gen Z and millennials are the major driving force behind Vietnam’s online food sector. They frequently purchase via livestreams, flash sales, and app-based discounts. VECOM's survey shows that nearly 70% of consumers have bought food after watching a livestream sale, while over 60% place food orders to redeem app-based promotions.
Economist Dr Đinh Trọng Thịnh notes that Vietnamese consumers increasingly prioritise the purchasing experience over simply finding the lowest price. They enjoy reading reviews, sharing their opinions, and interacting with sellers. As a result, e-commerce has become an “all-in-one consumption space” that integrates shopping, entertainment, and social engagement.
However, Nguyen Ngoc Dung, President of VECOM, highlights that a key challenge for food delivery businesses is the high operating cost, including platform fees and promotions, which account for 20–25% of revenue, reducing the profitability of smaller restaurants.
Additionally, ensuring food safety standards, verifying sources of ingredients, and protecting consumer data impose further cost burdens on operators.
Experts recommend that businesses diversify sales channels, including their own websites, social media platforms, and company-specific apps, while investing in cold-chain logistics and Big Data technology to manage orders and better understand consumer behaviour.
The Office of Commercial Affairs, Hanoi, notes that the trend of ordering food through e-commerce not only improves access for consumers in remote areas but also presents major opportunities for the ready-to-eat food and food packaging industries to expand rapidly. However, challenges remain regarding delivery costs, fee transparency, and maintaining food quality during transport.
Vietnam’s 2025 consumer psychology report further reveals that over 74% of Vietnamese consumers are open to innovation and willing to try new products. Their motivations fall into three main categories:
Therefore, restaurants and businesses that collaborate with e-commerce platforms and utilise these insights will be best placed to develop menus and services that resonate with long-term consumer behaviour.