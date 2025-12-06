Bangkok’s PM2.5 levels rise, with eastern and southern zones most affected

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 06, 2025

Bangkok’s Air Quality Information Centre reports average PM2.5 levels at 26 µg/m³ on Saturday, with Ladkrabang recording the highest concentration. Air quality in several zones remains at moderate levels.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported on Saturday morning that the average concentration of PM2.5 fine particulate matter in the capital measured 26 µg/m³, remaining below the national safety standard of 37.5 µg/m³.

Top 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 levels:

  1. Ladkrabang – 34.3 µg/m³
  2. Nong Khaem – 33.5 µg/m³
  3. Bang Rak – 32.9 µg/m³
  4. Bang Kho Laem – 31.3 µg/m³
  5. Min Buri – 30.6 µg/m³
  6. Bang Na – 30.1 µg/m³
  7. Khlong Sam Wa – 29.8 µg/m³
  8. Pathumwan – 29.7 µg/m³
  9. Prawet – 29.3 µg/m³
  10. Sathon – 29.3 µg/m³
  11. Bangkok Yai – 28.8 µg/m³
  12. Phra Khanong – 28.7 µg/m³

Air quality by zone – East and South still of greater concern:

Northern Bangkok:
• 21 – 25.5 µg/m³
• Overall: Good

Eastern Bangkok:
• 21 – 34.3 µg/m³
• Overall: Moderate

Central Bangkok:
• 19.9 – 28.1 µg/m³
• Overall: Good

Southern Bangkok:
• 18.8 – 32.9 µg/m³
• Overall: Moderate

Northern Thonburi:
• 26.8 – 28.8 µg/m³
• Overall: Moderate

Southern Thonburi:
• 24 – 33.5 µg/m³
• Overall: Moderate

The centre concluded that PM2.5 continues to increase, with overall air quality at a moderate level across Bangkok.

