Bangkok’s PM2.5 levels rise, with eastern and southern zones most affected

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported on Saturday morning that the average concentration of PM2.5 fine particulate matter in the capital measured 26 µg/m³, remaining below the national safety standard of 37.5 µg/m³.
Top 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 levels:
Northern Bangkok:
• 21 – 25.5 µg/m³
• Overall: Good
Eastern Bangkok:
• 21 – 34.3 µg/m³
• Overall: Moderate
Central Bangkok:
• 19.9 – 28.1 µg/m³
• Overall: Good
Southern Bangkok:
• 18.8 – 32.9 µg/m³
• Overall: Moderate
Northern Thonburi:
• 26.8 – 28.8 µg/m³
• Overall: Moderate
Southern Thonburi:
• 24 – 33.5 µg/m³
• Overall: Moderate
The centre concluded that PM2.5 continues to increase, with overall air quality at a moderate level across Bangkok.