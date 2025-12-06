Two earthquakes detected in Myanmar and Laos, with tremors felt in Mae Hong Son and Nan

The Earthquake Surveillance Division of the Thai Meteorological Department has issued an urgent report after detecting two consecutive earthquakes in neighbouring countries — Myanmar and Laos — both located close to northern Thai provinces Mae Hong Son and Nan, each occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres.
An assessment of the latest seismic activity shows that the Earthquake Surveillance Division detected the tremors only minutes apart, with both epicentres situated near Thailand’s northern border.
Both quakes struck at a depth of 10 km, considered relatively shallow and capable of producing tremors felt in nearby Thai border areas.
Myanmar earthquake shakes near Mae Hong Son — how severe is the risk?
At 01.41 hrs, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck Myanmar, with details as follows:
Although the magnitude was moderate, the epicentre’s proximity — less than 200 km from Mae Hong Son — means residents in nearby districts, especially Pang Mapha and Pai, are advised to monitor updates closely.
Laos earthquake tremor felt near Nan in the early hours
A second quake occurred at 02.50 hrs, this time in Laos, with the following details:
This tremor struck even closer to northern Thailand, at just 132 kilometres from Nan province, underscoring ongoing seismic activity along regional fault lines that may have implications for upper northern Thailand in the future.
How to monitor earthquakes in real time
Follow real-time earthquake updates from the Earthquake Surveillance Division, Thai Meteorological Department — free to access (click here).