Two earthquakes detected in Myanmar and Laos, with tremors felt in Mae Hong Son and Nan

The Earthquake Surveillance Division of the Thai Meteorological Department has issued an urgent report after detecting two consecutive earthquakes in neighbouring countries — Myanmar and Laos — both located close to northern Thai provinces Mae Hong Son and Nan, each occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres.

An assessment of the latest seismic activity shows that the Earthquake Surveillance Division detected the tremors only minutes apart, with both epicentres situated near Thailand’s northern border.

Both quakes struck at a depth of 10 km, considered relatively shallow and capable of producing tremors felt in nearby Thai border areas.