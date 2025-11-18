Magnitude-3.2 quake near Tak causes no damage to major dams, says EGAT

A magnitude-3.2 earthquake struck on Tuesday (18 November) at 9.36am, with the epicentre located in Ban Na subdistrict, Sam Ngao district, Tak province, at latitude 17.4360°N and longitude 98.5600°E. The quake occurred at a depth of 1 km.
The epicentre was approximately 48.81 km northwest of the Bhumibol Dam, 163.61 km southwest of the Mae Chang Dam, 215.68 km west of the Sirikit Dam, 293.63 km north of the Vajiralongkorn Dam, 342.45 km north of the Srinagarind Dam, 942.53 km north of the Ratchaprapha Dam and 1,289.98 km north of the Bang Lang Dam.
The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand’s (EGAT) Civil Engineering Maintenance Division reported that ground-acceleration sensors at Bhumibol Dam recorded a peak value of 0.00277 g (well below the dam’s seismic design criterion of 0.2e).
EGAT conducted special inspections of the Bhumibol Dam, the Lower Mae Ping Dam and related structures and confirmed that no abnormalities or damage were found.
Authorities stated that the earthquake had no impact on the structural safety or stability of Bhumibol Dam, the Lower Mae Ping Dam or associated facilities.