Magnitude-3.2 quake near Tak causes no damage to major dams, says EGAT

A magnitude-3.2 earthquake struck on Tuesday (18 November) at 9.36am, with the epicentre located in Ban Na subdistrict, Sam Ngao district, Tak province, at latitude 17.4360°N and longitude 98.5600°E. The quake occurred at a depth of 1 km.

The epicentre was approximately 48.81 km northwest of the Bhumibol Dam, 163.61 km southwest of the Mae Chang Dam, 215.68 km west of the Sirikit Dam, 293.63 km north of the Vajiralongkorn Dam, 342.45 km north of the Srinagarind Dam, 942.53 km north of the Ratchaprapha Dam and 1,289.98 km north of the Bang Lang Dam.