Small earthquake strikes Koh Samui, Tremors felt across areas

According to the Earthquake Surveillance Division of the Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at 9.550°N, 99.956°E in the Koh Samui area. The earthquake's details were published at 1.23am local time.
Reports from locals indicate that the strongest tremors were felt in the Bo Phut area, with residents describing loud noises accompanied by shaking. The earthquake was experienced in the following ways:
Multiple Vibrations and Loud Noises: At the Munkong Village, a two-storey townhouse complex, residents reported hearing a loud "boom" and felt the house shake. Around 0.55am, two more consecutive loud sounds were heard.
Chaweng and Koh Samui Interdisciplinary School Areas: Residents of two-storey houses in Chaweng and the Koh Samui Interdisciplinary School area also reported hearing a "boom" followed by shaking. The shaking continued for several minutes with additional tremors occurring at 4-5 minute intervals.
Maximum Shaking Noted in Three Rounds: In a single-storey house at Penguin Village, residents noted three rounds of vibrations, with items in display cabinets shaking. The shaking occurred at 12.45am, 12.55am, and just after 1am.
Hotel and Apartment Reports: At the staff dormitory of The Saran Hotel (ground floor), residents heard two thunder-like sounds before the third caused the building to visibly shake. Following this, another loud noise was heard, but the building did not shake further.
Other areas also reported similar tremors, with residents in single-storey houses near the Arena football field and Ban Had Ngam School also experiencing noticeable shaking.
In addition, some guests at the Vana Belle Samui Hotel and residents at Khao Phra reported feeling mild vibrations, although the tremors were not strong enough to cause significant disturbances.
Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and report any further incidents.