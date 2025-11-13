Small earthquake strikes Koh Samui, Tremors felt across areas

According to the Earthquake Surveillance Division of the Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at 9.550°N, 99.956°E in the Koh Samui area. The earthquake's details were published at 1.23am local time.

Reports from locals indicate that the strongest tremors were felt in the Bo Phut area, with residents describing loud noises accompanied by shaking. The earthquake was experienced in the following ways: