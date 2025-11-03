6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan, killing seven

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Mazar-e Sharif in northern Afghanistan early on Monday (November 3), killing at least seven people and injuring about 150, according to provincial officials.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 28 kilometres (17.4 miles) close to the city of Mazar-e Sharif, home to around 523,000 people.

Samim Joyanda, spokesperson for the health department in Samangan province — a mountainous northern region near Mazar-e Sharif — told Reuters that 150 injured victims and seven bodies had been brought to local health centres.