Remains of 6-year-old Japanese girl lost in 2011 tsunami returned to family

“You tried so hard. Thank you for coming back to us,” Chiyumi Yamane said as she tightly cuddled the small urn containing the partial remains of her daughter, Natsuse.

Yamane, 49, her husband Tomonori Yamane, 52, and their son Daiya, 26, visited Minami-Sanriku, Miyagi prefecture, to receive Natsuse’s remains from the police who worked to identify her.

“We’ve kept you waiting for a long time,” said Minami-Sanriku police station chief Hiroshi Kano as he handed a tearful Yamane her daughter’s remains in the container wrapped with a cloth.

It had been a long wait for Yamane and her family.

On the day of the earthquake, Natsuse was swept away by the tsunami while at home with her grandmother, who miraculously survived.

Immediately after the quake, the family searched temporary morgues and other places, looking for clues and clinging to the possibility that she might still be alive.