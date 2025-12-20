Cold Front Hits Thailand: 14°C in North, Cool Weather in Bangkok
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2025
Meteorological Department warns of cold weather, temperatures dropping to 14°C in the North and Northeast, with cooler weather in Bangkok
Today’s weather update from the Meteorological Department warns that high atmospheric pressure will cover northern and northeastern Thailand. The coldest temperatures in these regions could drop to 14°C, while Bangkok will experience cool weather in the morning, with a low of 21-22°C. Meanwhile, southern Thailand will see less rainfall.
Weather forecast for the next 24 hours
Northern Thailand
Cold to cool weather with morning fog
Lowest temperature: 15-18°C
Highest temperature: 28-34°C
In the mountain areas, temperatures will be cold to very cold, with frost in some areas
Lowest temperature on mountain peaks: 4-12°C
Winds: Northeasterly at 10-15 km/h
Northeastern Thailand
Cold to cool weather with light morning fog
Lowest temperature: 14-19°C
Highest temperature: 30-33°C
In the mountain areas, temperatures will be cold to very cold
Lowest temperature on mountain peaks: 10-15°C
Winds: Northeasterly at 10-20 km/h
Central Thailand
Cool weather with light morning fog
Lowest temperature: 17-20°C
Highest temperature: 31-34°C
Winds: Northeasterly at 10-20 km/h
Eastern Thailand
Cool weather in the morning
Lowest temperature: 18-22°C
Highest temperature: 33-34°C
Winds: Northeasterly at 15-30 km/h
The sea will have waves up to 1 meter
Southern Thailand (East Coast)
Light rain and thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mostly in Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat
Lowest temperature: 18-23°C
Highest temperature: 30-33°C
From Surat Thani northward: Winds from the northeast at 15-30 km/h
The sea will have waves up to 1 meter
From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward: Winds from the northeast at 15-35 km/h
The sea will have waves of 1-2 meters, and areas with thunderstorms may have waves higher than 2 meters
Southern Thailand (West Coast)
Light rain in some areas
Lowest temperature: 22-24°C
Highest temperature: 32-35°C
Winds: Northeasterly at 15-35 km/h
The sea will have waves up to 1 meter, with higher waves of 1-2 meters far from the coast
Areas with thunderstorms will have waves higher than 2 meters
For the northern and northeastern regions: The weather is expected to be cold with some fog, especially in the mountain areas. Dress warmly and take care of your health.
For the southern region: People should be cautious of thunderstorms and high waves. Mariners in the lower Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with storms. Waves in these areas may reach 1-2 meters, with higher waves in areas with thunderstorms.
Air Pollution
The northern regions are experiencing moderate levels of dust and haze, with medium air ventilation.