TMD warns of 14°C cold in northern Thailand, heavy rain in south, with flood risks

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns on Friday (December 19) of high pressure covering northern Thailand, causing temperatures to drop to 14°C, with another 2°C decrease expected.

In the south, heavy rainfall is forecasted, with a 40% chance of rain.

There are concerns about sudden floods and flash floods, with waves reaching up to 2 metres.

Forecast for the next 24 hours

The high-pressure system will continue to cover northern Thailand, bringing cool to cold weather in the mornings, with temperatures expected to drop by another 2°C.

Meanwhile, the westerly wind from Myanmar will affect the northern and northeastern regions.