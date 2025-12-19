TMD warns of 14°C cold in northern Thailand, heavy rain in south, with flood risks

Sharp 14°C Chill Grips Northern Thailand as Southern Provinces Face Critical Rainfall Warnings." As mercury plunges in highlands, residents in south are being warned of mudslides and sudden floods triggered by intensifying northeast monsoon.

  • A high-pressure system is causing temperatures in northern Thailand to drop to as low as 14°C, with a further 2°C decrease expected.
  • Heavy rainfall is forecasted for southern Thailand, particularly in the provinces of Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, due to the northeast monsoon.
  • The heavy rain in the south brings a significant risk of flash floods and mudslides, while waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach up to 2 meters.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns on Friday (December 19) of high pressure covering northern Thailand, causing temperatures to drop to 14°C, with another 2°C decrease expected.

In the south, heavy rainfall is forecasted, with a 40% chance of rain.

There are concerns about sudden floods and flash floods, with waves reaching up to 2 metres.

Forecast for the next 24 hours

The high-pressure system will continue to cover northern Thailand, bringing cool to cold weather in the mornings, with temperatures expected to drop by another 2°C.

Meanwhile, the westerly wind from Myanmar will affect the northern and northeastern regions.

Health and Safety Tips:

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautions against the changing weather.

Farmers in the northern regions should also prepare for potential damage to agricultural products.

Southern Thailand:

Heavy rainfall is expected in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat due to the northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand, while the Andaman Sea will experience moderate waves.

People in southern Thailand should be cautious of heavy rain, which may lead to flash floods and mudslides, especially in areas near mountain slopes and low-lying regions.

The Gulf of Thailand will have waves up to 2 metres high, with higher waves in areas with thunderstorms.

Air Quality:

In central Thailand, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, there is moderate air pollution due to smoke and dust accumulation.

However, air circulation remains fairly good.

Detailed Forecast for Thailand from 6am Friday (December 19) to 6am Saturday (December 20)

Northern regions

  • Cold to cool weather with morning fog.
  • Temperatures: 15-20°C (min), 26-32°C (max).
  • Mountain areas: Cold to very cold with frost in some areas.
  • Temperatures: 4-14°C.
  • Northeast winds: 10-15 km/h.

Northeastern regions

  • Cool to cold in the mornings, with a slight temperature drop.
  • Temperatures: 14-19°C (min), 28-32°C (max).
  • Mountain areas: Cold to very cold.
  • Temperatures: 10-16°C.
  • Northeast winds: 10-25 km/h.

Central regions

  • Cool mornings with another 1-2°C decrease expected.
  • Temperatures: 18-21°C (min), 30-33°C (max).
  • Northeast winds: 10-20 km/h.

Eastern regions

  • Cool mornings with a slight temperature decrease.
  • Temperatures: 19-23°C (min), 31-34°C (max).
  • Northeast winds: 15-35 km/h.
  • Sea waves: 1 meter, with higher waves 1-2 metres further offshore.

Southern regions (Eastern Coast)

  • Thunderstorms with 40% chance of rainfall, with some heavy showers in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
  • Temperatures: 20-24°C (min), 28-32°C (max).
  • Northeast winds: 15-35 km/h.
  • Sea waves: 1-2 metres, with waves over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Southern regions (Western Coast)

  • Thunderstorms with 30% chance of rainfall, mostly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
  • Temperatures: 22-24°C (min), 30-34°C (max).
  • Northeast winds: 15-35 km/h.
  • Sea waves: 1 meter, with higher waves 1-2 metres offshore and over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and Vicinity

  • Cool mornings with a slight temperature drop.
  • Temperatures: 22-23°C (min), 31-33°C (max).
  • Northeast winds: 10-20 km/h.
