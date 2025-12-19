Thai Navy Accuses Cambodia of ‘Systematic’ Treaty Violations After Landmine Discovery

The Royal Thai Navy has presented evidence alleging that Cambodian forces have breached the Ottawa Convention by stockpiling and training with anti-personnel mines.
The Royal Thai Navy has formally accused Cambodia of violating international humanitarian law and the Ottawa Convention following the discovery of landmines and military training documents near the border.
Rear Admiral Paraj Ratanajaipan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, revealed that the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) recently regained control of a former Cambodian military stronghold in the Ban Nong Ree area.
During subsequent clearance operations, Thai forces uncovered a stockpile of 16 improvised anti-personnel mines.
The Navy noted that these devices had been modified from anti-tank mines and were found in a state of immediate readiness. Officials stated the discovery indicates a clear intent to cause harm, posing a severe threat to both military personnel and civilians in the region.
Further investigations at the Phlu Kdramrey Base—known as the ‘three houses area’—yielded Cambodian military documents that the Navy claims are "smoking gun" evidence of treaty breaches.
The seized materials included training notes for the use of PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines. The documents, dated as recently as 7 October 2024, detailed the characteristics, emplacement, and clearance procedures for the mines.
“This evidence unequivocally demonstrates that Cambodian forces have systematically and continuously trained their troops in the use of PMN-2 mines,” Rear Admiral Paraj said. “This is not an incidental occurrence; it reflects a clear intent to employ anti-personnel landmine warfare against Thailand.”
The Royal Thai Navy emphasised that these actions constitute a serious breach of two major international frameworks:
The 1997 Ottawa Convention: Which strictly prohibits the use, production, and stockpiling of anti-personnel landmines.
Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions: Which mandates the distinction between military targets and civilians and prohibits indiscriminate weaponry.
Condemning the actions, the spokesperson urged Phnom Penh to cease all conduct violating international law and to take responsibility for threats to regional stability.
“The use and modification of these mines reflect a total disregard for fundamental humanitarian principles,” the statement read.
While Thailand reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and citizens, the Navy stressed that it would continue to act strictly in accordance with international law and humanitarian standards.