Thai Navy Accuses Cambodia of ‘Systematic’ Treaty Violations After Landmine Discovery

The Royal Thai Navy has formally accused Cambodia of violating international humanitarian law and the Ottawa Convention following the discovery of landmines and military training documents near the border.

Rear Admiral Paraj Ratanajaipan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, revealed that the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) recently regained control of a former Cambodian military stronghold in the Ban Nong Ree area.

During subsequent clearance operations, Thai forces uncovered a stockpile of 16 improvised anti-personnel mines.

The Navy noted that these devices had been modified from anti-tank mines and were found in a state of immediate readiness. Officials stated the discovery indicates a clear intent to cause harm, posing a severe threat to both military personnel and civilians in the region.

Further investigations at the Phlu Kdramrey Base—known as the ‘three houses area’—yielded Cambodian military documents that the Navy claims are "smoking gun" evidence of treaty breaches.

